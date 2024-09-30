Man Gleefully Hammers Taylor Swift's Autographed Guitar After Paying $4,000 for It

Taylor Swift has one of the most dedicated fan bases in the world, but that does not mean that everyone around is a fan of hers.

In a jaw-dropping video posted to X on September 29, a man struck the wrong chord when he smashed a signed guitar from the singer after paying $4,000 at an auction for it.

The clip that has gone viral shows the man walking up to claim his guitar before he shockingly takes out a hammer and begins hitting the guitar with it. He continues to destroy the guitar until the strings come undone. The man definitely appears to be pleased with his actions, smiling as he completely destroys the guitar.

The man then walks away with his busted-up guitar and not surprisingly, the crowd has strong reactions to what they witnessed.

Omg lol!!!! Guy bought a signed Taylor Swift guitar at a live auction for $4,000, only to destroy it 🔥🔥😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zj5kHdygbU — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) September 30, 2024

The conversation quickly turned political with many people blaming Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris as for the reason the man destroyed the guitar.

"Yeah this endorsement thing ain't working out too hot for Ms. Taylor Swift," commented one user.

Yeah this endorsement thing ain’t working out too hot for Ms. @taylorswift13. — Crowe's Nest (@crowesnest2024) September 30, 2024

"That's a real patriot cleaning up and removing propaganda from circulation. What a hero," commented another.

That's a real patriot cleaning up and removing propaganda from circulation. What a hero. — TLO 🇳🇿 (@TommyLeeOscar) September 30, 2024

After the September 10 debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump, Swift took to Instagram to endorse Harris in a lengthy post.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift said in her statement.

She explained that she will be voting her Harris because Harris "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker continued. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift added.

Since her ensoulment of Harris, some Swift fans who are Republicans expressed their disappointment in the singer. One woman even shared that she was going to e-sell tickets she had purchased to attend a Swift concert with her daughter in November.

"If Harris gets into office, our economy is screwed. But I know that doesn't affect you because you've got all that money, private planes, you just don't even live in that kind of world. Donald Trump is the right guy for the job. If the economy of the United States suffers, the whole world suffers, Taylor," the woman said.

There was also an increase in activity on the Swifties for Trump hashtag on X.

Swift did not comment on the woman's words or the Swifties for Trump hashtag.