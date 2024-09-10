Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Donald Trump Debate, Calls Herself 'Childless Cat Lady'

Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Swift announced that she will cast her vote for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz in the upcoming November election in an Instagram post shared just minutes after the first debate between the vice president and former president Donald Trump wrapped up Tuesday night.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the pop superstar wrote in her lengthy statement.

Swift went on to explain that she is endorsing Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker continued. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

She also encouraged her 283 million followers to register to vote.

"I've done my research, and I've made my choice," Swift continued. "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Swift concluded her statement by signing the post "childless cat lady."

Her post also included a snap from her 2023 Person of the Year photoshoot for Time magazine, which featured her posing with one of her cats, Benjamin Button.

The "Anti-Hero" songstress took a jab at Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, who faced backlash for a 2021 remark about "childless cat ladies" running the country.

Swift previously endorsed President Joe Biden and Harris about a month before the 2020 election.

