Diddy Discussing Chris Brown and Rihanna's Turbulent Romance Resurfaces Amid Scandal

As Sean "Diddy" Combs faces allegations of abuse, he's suddenly back in the news revisiting comments he made in 1996 about bitter relationships.

In September 2024, the hip-hop mogul was arrested after Scotland Yard raided two of his properties in the months prior as part of a Homeland Security investigation. Those serious allegations of abuse and sex trafficking from his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, were followed by this arrest.

As all this was happening, a 15-year-old clip from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" resurfaced, in which Combs talked about the controversial relationship between Chris Brown and Rihanna.

In the interview, DeGeneres asked Combs if it was "Okay for this couple to collect at his Miami house" when Brown was charged with domestic abuse against Rihanna.

Combs, during the episode, said:

"I'm the type of person that I don't cast a stone, don't cast a judgment on anybody. So, if a friend, or friends, ask me for a favor, then I'm going to be there for a favor as long as I know that the energy of the favor is positive for two people to sit down and talk about a situation that they're in."

DeGeneres said that no man should ever hit a woman. While Combs agreed that public scrutiny from people on the outside looking in may not help the situation, he added that the public likely doesn't understand the complexities of the couple's situation.

"I think that we all need to be honest with ourselves as adults," he said. "And people have been engaged with someone, you know. We know some of those relationships go south, turn ugly."

These remarks re-emerged under scrutiny after Combs' arrest. He is now embroiled in a scandal of Ventura's terms, assault, and sex coercion with male prostitutes. The duo reached an out-of-court settlement on their civil suit.

Then, in May last year, a 2016 video surfaced, which allegedly showed Combs beating up Ventura. A source close to Combs said he saw the video as a distraction from the probes into his properties.

The New York Post quoted the insider, saying, "He's incensed. Especially about the video. He insists it doesn't tell the full story about what happened."

The disgraced mogul is also famous for his lavish parties, like his notorious White Parties, which he threw annually from 1998-2009. These events often boasted celebrity guests and dress codes.