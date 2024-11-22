Chris Brown has revealed the most expensive thing he ever bought for a girl — a ring worth anywhere between $300,000 and $400,000, as the singer estimated when he appeared on Kai Cenat's marathon 40-day "Mafiathon 2" subathon on Thursday (Nov. 21).

But it wasn't just any ring — it was a "promise ring," Brown and Cenat joked.

The diamond revelation from the R&B star came up during the live-streamed conversation between the two entertainers Thursday, all on a stream that's watched at any point by upwards of hundreds of thousands of viewers, seeing as how Cenat is one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world right now.

And Brown's admission adds to the ongoing debate on social media about spending in relationships. Of course, the clip quickly went viral on social media, gaining traction on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) this week. Watch it below.

So what's the most expensive thing Chris Brown ever bought for a girl? "Probably like a $3–$400,000 ring," he answers. "Not like a wedding ring, just a ring."

Cenat fires back, "Like a promise ring?"

Cracking a smile and chuckling, Brown responds, "Yeah, something like that."

The singer flips the script, asking Cenat, "Same for you, though — what's the most expensive thing you've got for a girl?"

"The most expensive thing I ever got for a girl?" Cenat replies, estimating a figure in his head. "Not like $300, $400,000," he says. "Probably like, $1,500."

The exchange represented one of many lighthearted moments in the stream, underscoring the chemistry between the two stars. Here, they sat eating a meal while they went back and forth about relationship topics, as Kiss 95.9 reported. Elsewhere during Brown's guest appearance, the singer also addressed his current relationship status.

Without adding further details, at one point, Brown said, "Am I in a relationship?" before answering, "I'm in multiple."