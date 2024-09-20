Chris Brown & Lil Durk Face Lawsuit As Producer Claims They Stole 'Till the Wheels Fall Off'

Chris Brown and Lil Durk are being sued for ripping off another artist's song.

TMZ reported that music producer Micah Foster has lodged a legal complaint against Brown and Durk and alleges that Breezy has plagiarized his song "Wheels Fall Off."

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Foster claimed that the track "Till The Wheels Fall Off" bears striking similarities to his song "Wheels Fall Off," including the chorus, hook, and overall arrangement. The producer alleged that Brown plagiarized his work after Foster shared it with him on a mixtape and that Brown had replicated his song without permission.

Foster released his song "Wheels Fall Off" in 2019.

READ ALSO: Chris Brown Faces $15M Lawsuit Over Alleged VIP Area Assault; Guard Claims Severe Injuries

Fast forward to 2022, Brown and Durk collaborated with singer/songwriter Capella Grey to introduce "Till The Wheels Fall Off," three years after Foster's song hit the airwaves.

In the legal documents, Foster shared the song with the "With You" hitmaker during the production of his album "Breezy," which was released in the same year.

A recent report highlighted Foster, who emphasized his extensive collaboration with Brown throughout the years, has decided to pursue legal action against him, Durk, and Capella. He aims to secure what he believes "he's owed royalties and hasn't seen a dime."

"Till The Wheels Fall Off" sets the tone for the rest of the "Breezy" album.

The song starts with a plea to a higher power, addressing the struggles and challenges plaguing the artist's life. Brown digs into his journey as the rhythm shifts, sharing stories of hardship, heartbreak, and his enduring love for his kids.

READ MORE: Chris Brown's 'Generosity' Hoax: Fan With Disability Denies Receiving $10K Refund as a Gift