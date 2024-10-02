Tim Walz Goes Full-On Swiftie During Vice Presidential Debate With Friendship Bracelet

Tim Walz is in his Swiftie era.

The vice-presidential candidate appeared to honor Taylor Swift during his debate with J.D. Vance on October 1. During the 90 minutes of back-and-forth between Walz and Vance, a string of beads made its appearance from Walz's shirt sleeves. Many believe that this bracelet was a nod to Swift's friendship bracelets that are often seen during her Eras Tour concerts.

"IM SORRY.... IS TIM WALZ WEARING TAYLOR SWIFT BRACELETS?! Did anyone else just catch that????" asked one person on X.

IM SORRY…. IS TIM WALZ WEARING TAYLOR SWIFT BRACELETS?! Did anyone else just catch that???? — Debra Lea (@thedebralea) October 2, 2024

"Tim Walz is wearing Taylor Swift friendship bracelets," another user wrote with screenshots from the debate that showed the bracelet.

Tim Walz is wearing Taylor Swift friendship bracelets 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1P3EaSEXeK — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Cielo26586624) October 2, 2024

That was not the only time during the debate that Walz honored Swift. He ended the debate by marveling at the variety and amount of people that have support his campaign with Kamala Harris.

"I'm as surprised as anybody of this coalition that Kamala Harris has built, from Bernie Sanders to Dick Cheney to Taylor Swift," he said.

"They don't all agree on everything, but they are truly optimistic people. They believe in a positive future of this country, and one where our politics can be better than it is," Walz added.

While Walz never confirmed if the jewelry was indeed a friendship bracelet, the Harris-Walz campaign began to sell their own brand of friendship bracelets on their online store. The campaign did so after Swift came out to publicly support them after the September 10 presidential debate between Harris and Donald Trump.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift said in her post.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," she continued.

After her comments went viral, Swift faced criticism from some of her Republican fans who went on to claim that they would be not be going to her Eras Tour any longer and would be selling the tickets. Swift has not commented further on her support for Harris or the backlash from some of her fans.