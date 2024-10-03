Liam Payne's Dancing at Niall Horan's Concert Draws Ire From One Direction Fans: 'You Will Always Be a Loser'

Liam Payne has found himself in the flames of public security once again due to his behavior.

The former One Direction member attended his bandmate, Niall Horan's, concert stop in Argentina. However, his dancing has drawn a negative reaction from fans.

Liam Payne attends Niall Horan’s concert in Argentina.



pic.twitter.com/afRlLI1tYj — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 3, 2024

In videos posted to social media, Payne can be seen dancing and singing for a group of screaming fans below his private box at the show. Many believed that this took away from the fact that it was Horan's show and his moment to shine.

"Oh liam payne you're never beating the attention seeker allegations," one X user commented.

oh liam payne you’re never beating the attention seeker allegations pic.twitter.com/XEmOQ1Nzc1 — MAY 🎀 (@littIefreakmay) October 3, 2024

"I hope i'm never as jobless as Liam Payne," commented another.

i hope i’m never as jobless as liam payne — has ౨ৎ MAY DAY (@rrysribbons) October 2, 2024

"He really thought he'll be a IT boy but he's a nobody now," added someone else.

He really thought he’ll be a IT boy but he’s a nobody now😭 — Jade (@JPopCrave) October 3, 2024

"The way no one cares about him," quipped another.

The way no one cares about him — D(Niall’s Version)||17|| (@daphrry) October 3, 2024

Payne's backlash comes after the singer took to social media to share why he decided to attend Horan's show in Argentina.

"We're going to Argentina. One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan's playing down there and I think we might just go and say 'hello,'" he said via The Independent.

"It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk," Payne added.

His words come after the "Strip That Down" singer discussed his former One Direction bandmates in an interview with Logan Paul in 2022. During the interview, he also shared his thoughts on former bandmate Zayn Malik, who was the first to leave the group. Payne noted that Malik did not have supportive parents growing up.

"You can always look at the man for where he is and say: 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d--k," Payne said. "But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point – and also whether or not he wanted to be there," he added.

Last month, Harry Styles also attended one of Horan's shows when the singer played in Manchester.