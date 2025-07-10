Jennifer Lopez's First Live 'Wreckage of You' Performance Gets Roasted for Vocal Flaws and 'Rude' Diss to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's European tour opened with emotional intensity and unexpected controversy this week as the singer debuted a new ballad, "Wreckage of You," prompting a flurry of speculation over whether the song is a pointed message to ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old entertainer introduced the deeply personal piano ballad during her July 8 concert in Pontevedra, Spain — the first stop on her Up All Night tour.

Addressing the crowd before the performance, Lopez said, "This is a new song that I want to sing for the first time. It came to me when I was up all night one night."

"Wreckage of You," reportedly written just two weeks prior, details the emotional fallout following a painful breakup. Lyrics reference climbing out of wreckage, learning from scars, and the need to rediscover self-love.

The performance marks a stark contrast to Lopez's 2024 album This Is Me... Now, which celebrated her rekindled romance with Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce in January 2025 after two years of marriage.

Their relationship — which began in 2002, ended in 2004, and was rekindled in 2021 — had long captivated public attention. The pair wed in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

Online reactions to the new song were swift and divisive. When Entertainment Tonight posted a video of the performance, critics voiced strong opinions, with one Facebook user commenting, "Did she see the wreckage in the mirror?" Another added, "Only thing wrecked here are my ears."

Some fans accused Lopez of unfairly blaming Affleck for the breakup. "Rude of her to vilify Ben," one user wrote. "Her record with relationships is the proof that she causes the wreckages!"

Others were more sympathetic, praising the performance as an authentic moment of artistic vulnerability.

"This is healing through music," one supporter commented. "Say what you want about her vocals — she's always real about her feelings."

The ballad's debut follows Lopez's exclusive Los Angeles listening party last week, where she premiered six new tracks, including "Up All Night," "Free," and the now-controversial "Wreckage of You."

According to US Weekly, Lopez told attendees she wrote the song after an emotionally draining rehearsal. "I was lying in bed and couldn't sleep. The melody and words just came," she reportedly said.

Lopez has described the past year as one of intense personal growth. In a May interview with El País, she spoke about navigating her divorce while raising her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

"I said, 'I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better,'" Lopez told the Spanish magazine. "They feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace."

Despite the criticism, Lopez's supporters point to the broader message of resilience embedded in the lyrics. "She had to break to know how it feels," one fan wrote. "And she's still standing."

The Bronx-born performer has also sparked speculation over whether she's truly moved on.

In recent weeks, Lopez has posted a series of sultry bikini photos to Instagram, which some interpret as signals to Affleck. "She's not over him," one commenter wrote. "This is thirst trap behavior."

While Lopez has not directly addressed the online backlash, she continues to lean into what she describes as "authentic storytelling through music." The Up All Night tour continues through Europe this summer, with stops scheduled in Paris, Milan, and Berlin.

Lopez's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Affleck has not publicly reacted to the song or its reception.