Justin Bieber Drops Surprise Album 'Swag' as Fans React to Raw Lyrics and Hailey Clues

Justin Bieber stunned fans late Thursday with the release of his seventh studio album, "Swag," a 21-track project unveiled just hours after he teased it with global billboards and cryptic social media posts.
The rollout began with minimal warning – moody promotional images featuring wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack Blues appeared online, along with billboards in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Reykjavík. At midnight ET, "Swag" officially hit streaming platforms.
It is the first full-length album released by Bieber since 2021's "Justice." The pop star sounds like he's edging further into his own personal narrative this time around.
"Walking Away" and "Therapy Session" were a couple of those tracks and they had fans wondering if the song names were references to whispers of marital strife. On "Walking Away," Bieber complains of emotional distance, and the sense that he's not being heard.
Depending on how you read it, the sentiment could be applied to his relationship with Hailey.
"Therapy Session," meanwhile, includes a skit between Bieber and the comedian Druski. The two men resist the narrative that Bieber is "losing his mind," instead defending the singer's erratic public behavior.
Cryptic lyrics and family themes fuel speculation
Other song titles, such as "Dadz Love," "Devotion," and "Forgiveness," added to speculation that the album is heavily inspired by recent life changes, including fatherhood.
Bieber and Hailey welcomed their son Jack in August 2023. Several album visuals show the couple holding the 11-month-old in a barn, shot in a washed-out, black-and-white aesthetic.
Hailey also appeared to directly address online rumors about their marriage with an Instagram Story. The Rhode founder shared an image of the Times Square "Swag" billboard, she wrote, "Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?" The post was widely interpreted as a dig at those questioning the state of their relationship.
Guest features, fashion tie-ins, and subtle shade
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Swag" includes collaborations with Gunna, Sexyy Red and Cash Cobain. Notably, the album skips over track 16 on most billboard listings, a missing title fans believe to be intentional.
Bieber also used the album drop to promote his new fashion label, Skylrk. The brand released a capsule collection on its website in tandem with the album, with many pieces selling out within hours.
