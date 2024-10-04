NSYNC's Alleged 30th Anniversary Plans Revealed Amid Justin Timberlake's 'Fresh Start'

A new report claims NSYNC is planning upcoming surprise for their loyal fans in celebration of their 30th anniversary.

All five members are reportedly contemplating a return to the stage for a special live performance, with plans to record the show for exclusive streaming.

According to the source who spoke to The US Sun, creating a new album and producing a documentary chronicling their journey to becoming pop sensations in the 1990s.

Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick are allegedly the main catalysts driving these ideas forward and have initiated initial discussions with Justin Timberlake. They will be joined by JC Chasez and Joey Fatone.

The outlet's source revealed, "The guys have always known that a significant reunion should happen, but with them all heading toward 50, the timing is important - especially if a performance is involved."

They continued, "There are lots of proposals on the table but one major idea is that they put together a docuseries about their journey."

"All of them would come together and talk about their experiences in the band."

The source revealed that interest in a project like that would undoubtedly attract attention from all the streaming platform, adding how it's easy to overlook NSYNC's extensive and controversies, which includes encounters with numerous A-list personalities and a treasure trove of insider information waiting to be revealed.

"It is not just all about Justin and his dramas. Each band member has untold stories and secrets to spill. The revelations that the boys are sitting on are huge."

In their journey through the music industry, the band experienced remarkable moments prior to, during, and following their reign as one of the most influential figures in 90s pop culture.

The upcoming reunion performance would reportedly involve a strong musical element, but the logistics of the on-stage reunion present a challenge, according to insider information. However, NSYNC's alleged intention is to collaborate and perform some of their classic songs, regardless of the outcome.

Yet, the exact details of this collaboration remain uncertain. Per the outlet's source, suggestions include a one-time-only recorded event where they unite before a star-studded audience, potentially featured in a documentary series, or pitched to a broadcasting platform as a standalone project.

"It's obvious that would generate a massive amount of money," the informant said. "Then there is the mega ambitious proposal for a full-scale comeback gig at a prestigious venue like the Hollywood Bowl which would be recorded for sale."

Hitting the road again is reportedly against NSYNC's plans. While they have reportedly received invitations to perform residencies in Las Vegas, the source said the band have chosen not to pursue that path.

Exploring musical concepts, they have also been presented with potential tracks for a new song that may lead to the creation of a new album or an extended compilation of their greatest hits.

"Certainly, there is much love from the fanbase to spark interest in their music having a big comeback for a new generation."

Rumors of the potential 30th anniversary special comes after Timberlake facing DWI charges in June, leading to a guilty plea for a traffic violation.

Timberlake could reportedly use the fresh start and some positive publicity after a tough year filled with backlash from Britney Spears' memoir and his legal issues, according to the source.

They added, "If the group comes together for something major, a lot of those controversies will be forgotten."

Music Times was unable to independently verify the outlet's claims, so it's wise to approach this report with caution.