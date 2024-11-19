Lance Bass Drops Hints About NSYNC Reunion Amid Release of New Boyband Documentary

An NSYNC reunion could be on the horizon, according to Lance Bass.

The 45-year-old singer spoke about the possibility of a comeback performance with the hit 90s boyband members.

He told the Daily Mail, "I mean, who knows? I hope so! Fingers crossed!"

Bass also brought up the documentary "Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands," reflecting on the current trend of documentaries on the subject.

"It's so crazy, so many people are doing documentaries on it right now. I did one years ago called The Boy Band Con and it was cathartic to be able to do that," he said.

He went on, "Really kind of dissecting who he was and what we went through. So many people have asked me to sit down, I'm like, 'Yes, I want to share my story.'"

"I have not seen this one yet! I'll be watching it along with everyone else, but I hear it's an incredible doc," Bass added.

Bass' comments come after reports of Justin Timberlake "in active talks" joining NSYNC for a "major reunion."

According to a source who spoke to The US Sun last month, "The guys have always known that a major reunion should happen, but with them all heading toward 50 the timing is important - especially if a performance is involved."

The source added that the band's alleged intention is to unite and perform some of their classic hits, but the execution remains uncertain. Several concepts were reportedly already being considered, such as a one-time exclusive performance captured for a documentary series, potentially featuring a star-studded audience.

Another possibility is to pitch the project to a network or streaming platform for wider distribution.

"They have written some musical ideas and been offered tracks for a new single which could expand into a new album or expanded greatest hits," the insider continued. "Certainly, there is much love from the fanbase to spark interest in their music having a big comeback for a new generation."