Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna Reportedly Decline Coachella Headliner Spots

Coachella 2025 is coming up quick, but fans can expect to not see Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar at the festival.

Paul Tollett – CEO of concert production company Goldenvoice and co-founder of the festival has reportedly been on the hunt for headliners for the festival since April of this year, but so far his search has not amounted to much.

A new report from Bloomberg reveals that Tollett has been looking for big names to headline Coachella 2025 but has not locked in the headliners so far. The report states that he wanted Lamar and Rihanna to be the big names that draw in a crowd, and sales.

However, multiple sources spoke with the outlet and shared that Rihanna and Lamar have turned down the invitation to perform at the festival. No official reasons were given for the reason they turned down the chance.

Both Lamar and Rihanna are no strangers to festival appearances. Earlier this year, it was announced that Lamar would be headlining the 2025 Super Bowl, which will be held at the Caesar Superdome in New Orleans on February 9. Lamar previously appeared at Coachella in 2012 and 2017.

Rihanna was a recent Super Bowl performer, having headlined the 2023 halftime show with a bevy of her hit songs like "Diamonds" and "Work." Notably, Rihanna has not embarked on a tour in many years and only in March did she play her first full show in eight years, when the singer performed at billionaire Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchantin's wedding in India. While there have been rumors of a tour with Rihanna, nothing has materialized as of now.

The only name to be associated with Coachella 2025 is currently Fred again.., who Hits Daily Double said is "locked in" as one of the headliners.

Last year's Coachella headliners were Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat. Other artists that appeared at the festival were No Doubt, Ice Spice and Bleachers.