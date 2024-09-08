Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl 59 Headliner Gig Sparks Backlash; Fans Want Lil Wayne

Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans next year, but not everyone is happy about it.

The NFL announced Lamar as the headliner for the next Super Bowl via a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

The "Not Like Us" hitmaker confirmed the news by releasing a video. in which he seemingly referenced his victory over Drake in their headline-dominating rap feud a few months ago.

"You know it's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos," Lamar cheekily said.

The news was met with cheers on social media, with many saying they were looking forward to Lamar performing his hits during one of the biggest television events in the country.

However, some well-known personalities and Lil Wayne fans pushed back against Lamar's headlining gig, suggesting that the New Orleans rapper should have been chosen or at least be part of it.

"So the next two Super Bowls after this one in February (New Orleans) are gonna be in LA. Yet Wayne got snubbed and Kendrick headlining in New Orleans lol," DJ Akademiks wrote on Instagram.

In his own Instagram post, rapper and record executive Master P, who is from New Orleans, praised Lamar and acknowledged that his being the 2025 Super Bowl headliner is "well deserved."

However, he said he has to "agree with the fans that [Lil Wayne] should be a part of this celebration as well."

"He's one of the greatest Hop Hop artists alive, still relevant and he's a New Orleans native," Master P added. "Let's not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here."

One fan claimed, "New Orleans is pissed."

"Lil Wayne In New Orleans at the Super Bowl is how it should have been. Start a petition. Kendrick is inspired by Wayne," another claimed.

"ANYTHING short of Lil Wayne HEADLINING the Super Bowl in NOLA is completely unacceptable," a third user declared.

"That's wild Apple tapped him over Drake or Wayne in New Orleans. We know who better," one X user wrote alongside a photo of Drake and Lil Wayne.

Some predicted that Lamar would bring out Lil Wayne during his halftime show as a special guest.

"I definitely think Wayne is performing. I think they're keeping it hidden for now," one Instagram user suggested.

But many others were simply excited to see Lamar perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

"This gonna be epic [as f**k]," one X user declared, while another wrote, "We will ALL be watching!"

"The 'W' has been taken and kept," a third user commented, referencing Lamar and Drake's battle.

"A whole stadium singing 'AND IT'S PROBABLY A MINORRRRRR' is going to hit so hard man," another wrote, referring to Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us."

Lamar took the stage at the Super Bowl LVI alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent, but this is the first time he's getting his own show.

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Are you looking forward to Lamar's show or would you prefer another artist to be the headliner? Share your thoughts in the comments.

