Luke Combs and Eric Church Team With Fellow Musicians for Hurricane Helene Relief Benefit Show

Country music stars Luke Combs and Eric Church are teaming for a concert to benefit the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Taking to his X account, Church announced the news and shared that he will be taking the stage to raise money for the victims. He will be joined by Combs as well as music legend James Taylor and Billy Strings. The concert takes place on October 26 at North Carolina's Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

"This is my home. It's in every fiber of who I am. Our family members, friends, neighbors and communities are in dire need. I'm honored to share the stage with an incredible lineup in order to help meet those needs. Through the dark, light will shine," Church said in his statement.

Tickets for the event go on sale October 10 at 10 am ET and can be found on the Concert for Carolina website.

Combs, Church and Taylor all grew up in North Carolina. Strings is the only one who is not a native to North Carolina, but he spent a large amount of time performing in the in the state over the years. More artists are expected to be announced.

The concert will be hosted by ESPN's Marty Smith and Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley and presented by Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority.

Hurricane Helen death toll has now hit 227, the Associated Press reports as new bodies have been discovered. The storm came ashore on September 26 as a Category 4 hurricane and carved a wide swath of destruction as it moved northward from Florida. Along its journey, it also hit the states of North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina. It remains unclear as to how many people have been unaccounted for or remain missing.

The news outlet reports that Hurricane Helene is the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005.