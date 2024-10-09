Taylor Swift Called Travis Kelce's 'Missus,' Troy Aikman Says He Is 'In Trouble' for Wrong Comment

Taylor Swift made her presence known at the Arrowhead Stadium as she cheered on her boyfriend during the victory over the New Orleans Saints. Having skipped the Chargers and Falcons' games, all eyes were once again on the 14-time Grammy winner as she sat in the VIP suite.

During the second quarter, Kelce executed a remarkable reception on the playing field. As the camera shifted to Swift, Aikman's remarks stirred up some drama on social media.

Per Fox News, Aikman said, "The missus likes it," only to be corrected by his co-analyst Joe Buck, who said, "You know they're not married?"

"Oh I know," Aikman acknowledged, with a hint of apprehension, and added, "I'm sure I'm in trouble for saying that."

In response, Buck intervened to mitigate the fallout by sharing a personal anecdote about his daughters advising him against making any Swift references during Chiefs games.

Despite this preemptive measure, Aikman faced criticism from Swift's devoted fans on X.

@Steph_Lawton09 said on X, "Dear Troy Aikman, DO NOT call Taylor Swift 'the Mrs.' It's demeaning. Even if she WAS his wife. She's Taylor Alison Swift - global superstar."

@LilJitters tweeted, "I know Troy Aikman's botox ass did NOT just call Taylor Swift "the Mrs." She's bigger than you could ever dream to be, cowboy."

However, there were some social media users who thought the live mistake was hilarious and should lighten up.

According to @BriCamp27. "People need to get a life, so he called her the mrs, its nothing to get butt hurt about. Your tweet isn't saving her. I'm sure she's been called worse."

"You swifties are soft. She's a human, just like us. She's not that damn soecial. Yall sound like a goddamn cult, worshipping a d**n pop star?" @GaryGfpkorn also said.

It is also worth noting that this incident was not the first time in NFL.

During the previous season, Tony Romo made the mistake of referring to Swift as a "wife" on two separate occasions.

At the beginning of December, there was a moment where Romo mentioned during a Kelce game, "Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience."

A few weeks later, he had another slip-up, saying, "And his wife loves it... I mean, girlfriend."