Inside Taylor Swift's Staggering $1.6 Billion Net Worth -- and Who She Surpassed to Become Richest Female Musician

Taylor Swift's winning streak continues, and she has another achievement to add to her latest.

According to a new report, Swift now has the distinct honor of becoming the world's richest female musician.

Forbes reports that Swift now has a net worth of $1.6 billion. The magazine reveals that Swift became a billionaire in October of 2023 thanks to her vast musical empire. Her net wroth takes into account her record-breaking Eras tour and the value of her music catalog.

Now, Forbes reports that the "Cruel Summer" songstress became the first musician to hit billionaire status primarily based on her songs and live performances. In total, Swift's net worth takes into account $600 million from touring and royalties as well as an additional $600 million from her catalog and $125 million in real estate holdings.

In total, Swift ranks at No. 2,117 on the list of billionaires. She now ranks above Dolly Parton ($450 million), Barbra Streisand ($460 M), Celine Dion ($550 M), Beyoncé ($760 M), Madonna ($850 M), and, most notably, Rihanna who previously held the title with $1.4 billion thanks to her fashion and beauty empire. Rihanna's net worth reached a peak of $1.7 billion at one point.

Swift does come behind rapper and business mogul Jay-Z on the list of richest musicians. The Roc Nation founder is estimated to be around $2.5 billion.

Swift has already had a big year. Her album The Torture Poets Department broke records upon its release and sold 2.6 million copies in its first week. According to Billboard, Swift's album amassed more than 300 million streams in its first day, becoming Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in history in less than 12 hours after its release. It also became the fastest album to hit 1 billion streams and became the first album in history to occupy the entire top 14 on the Hot 100 chart upon the debut of the album's songs.

Swift is set to continue her record-breaking Eras Tour later this month and then wrap it up for good in December.