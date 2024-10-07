Taylor Swift Skips Boyfriend Travis Kelce's 35th Birthday Party But NFL Player Is Not Worried

Taylor Swift has yet again skipped another important occasion for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end officially turned 35 on Saturday, so he had a party to celebrate the milestone. However, his 34-year-old girlfriend was nowhere to be found at his celebration.

Swift already missed two of Kelce's NFL games, which sparked speculations that there's trouble in paradise between them. Her latest no-show at another important event in Kelce's life once again raised eyebrows.

However, before more speculations could be made, the football star already nipped the problem in the bud by addressing the singer's absence at his outdoor block party called "Kelce Car Jam."

In a video clip shared by sports news outlet The Ballout on Instagram, an unbothered Travis is seen talking to some staff and attendees, telling them that though Swift couldn't join them that day, she's already set to attend his next game.

Kelce and his team will face off with the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Kansas City.

Though Swift was not able to join Kelce's party, the celebrant still had a great time since his family was there. TMZ published photos showing his brother Jason and his wife Kylie at the gathering, which was also for a good cause since it raised money for underprivileged children.

Travis' parents Donna and Ed, as well as his pal and teammate Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes, were also in attendance.

As for Swift's absence from her beau's recent games, sources recently told Page Six that it had nothing to do with relationship problems. The Grammy-winning artist was reportedly very busy with rehearsals for "The Eras Tour," which is set to resume in Florida this Friday.

Another reason cited by the sources was the security at the venues of the Chiefs' previous two games. Swift is reportedly more "at ease and comfortable" watching the games at Arrowhead Stadium because she has worked with them so many times before. Thus, she's unlikely to watch her boyfriend's games at other venues.