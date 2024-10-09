Diddy's Legal Team Argues He's No Flight Risk in Third Bail Appeal

Sean "Diddy" Combs has lodged a new appeal to be released from incarceration in his ongoing pursuit for freedom before his court appearance.

The 54-year-old disgraced music mogul found himself behind bars recently due to allegations involving racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution purposes.

Despite his legal team's attempt to secure his release with a $50 million bail offer and in-home detention proposal, Diddy was ultimately denied bail and ordered to remain in custody.

He has taken steps to challenge the bail ruling by initiating an appeal, with his legal representatives submitting paperwork to secure his freedom. According to the filed documents, the actor's defense asserts that he poses no significant risk of fleeing, contrary to the assertions put forth by the prosecution.

As reported by TMZ, Diddy's legal team has proposed a substantial bail package designed to alleviate worries regarding witness tampering and flight risk. Specifically, the offer stipulates that the former Bad Boy Records boss is not permitted to receive female visitors unrelated to his family until the trial concludes.

This marks the third official endeavor by Diddy and his team to secure his release from custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center before his trial.

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing multiple individuals accusing the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper has disclosed disturbing and explicit information regarding an alleged rape involving the rapper.

During a recent segment on the show "Banfield," attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd discussed the reported assault involving her client, mentioning her intention to initiate legal action against Diddy in the coming week.

"My client was raped by Mr. Combs, his bodyguard and a friend who invited my client to his home to set up this whole situation."

"And then he takes what she believes is some type of liquid substance out of a bag, out of a fanny pack, to be specific, and he squirts it at her."

"And she originally thought it was like acid or something, but then she realized that it was some type of lubricant or oil."

According to the lawyer, Diddy reportedly used a knife to intimidate the victim and forced her to undress before pouring an oily substance on her. The attorney suggested that the substance could have been mixed with a date rape drug such as GHB.

The alleged assault reportedly started after the woman was drenched in oil by Mr. Combs and his accomplice.

"In between the two of them, she was squirted some more with this oil, and then the bodyguard then attacks her and raped her as well."

"It wasn't as if she was forced any drugs. She said she had a cup of water that she took a sip of, and she knew immediately it wasn't just water, but she only took a sip, and she felt that whatever the liquid was being squirted on her had something in it which essentially debilitated her and her faculties."

"So, it seems to me that there were some types of drugs mixed into the oil, which is why he was dousing her in that oil prior, not only to make it easier to assault her, but that was what was lowering her defenses."

Following the alleged assault, Mitchell-Kidd reported that her client successfully fled from danger and found sanctuary.