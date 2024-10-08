Video of Bono Dodging Kiss From Diddy at Golden Globes 2014 Resurfaces: 'That's So Awkward'

A video showing Diddy seemingly attempting to kiss Bono at a past award show is making rounds online.

In a clip shared by Mario Nawfal on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Sean "Diddy" Combs is seen looking irked when the Irish singer-songwriter decides to dodge his kiss attempt while the two of them are onstage with a bunch of other stars at the Golden Globes 2014.

Based on the video, Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, was receiving the Original Song - Motion Picture award for "Ordinary Love" with his rock band U2. The song was the official soundtrack of the movie "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom."

Diddy was the presenter of the award, alongside Usher and Kate Beckinsale. While the presenters handed the trophy to the band, Diddy opened his arms to give Bono a hug and he also appeared to plant a kiss on the latter's cheek, but Hewson dodged it.

Combs' facial expression seemingly changed after the awkward encounter

The resurfaced clip quickly garnered attention on the social media platform, with many users giving their two cents on Bono's gesture.

"Diddy just wanted a warm welcome, but Bono gave him the cold shoulder [laugh emoji]," one quipped.

Another user commented, "Diddy tried to kiss Bono and got the cold shoulder, awkward!"

Someone else opined, "That's so awkward," while a different commenter said, "Looks like Bono knew."

However, according to a source who spoke with RadarOnline after the video resurfaced, the rock band singer did not know about Combs' alleged wrongdoings at the time.

"There's no way he knew about the depths of his depravity or he would have spoken up, but there was no way Bono was letting him anywhere near him, even 10 years ago," the source said before adding, "[Bono] still shudders at the thought of it."

Meanwhile, despite the awkward onstage encounter, Bono and Diddy posed for the cameras at a Golden Globes afterparty in Los Angeles later that night, according to Us Weekly.

The resurfaced footage comes amid the legal issues thrown at the disgraced music producer, including accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering.