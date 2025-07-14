Biggie's Legacy Dragged Into Diddy Scandal as CJ Wallace Named in Assault Lawsuit

The fallout from Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent legal troubles continues to grow, with a new civil lawsuit linking the late Notorious B.I.G.'s son, CJ Wallace, to an alleged sexual assault incident involving the music mogul.

According to TMZ, a complaint filed over the Fourth of July weekend by an anonymous plaintiff accuses Wallace of helping facilitate a 2020 assault. The man alleges he was taken to a Revolt TV location in a Combs Corporations vehicle, where Diddy attempted to force oral sex on him and later told him they would no longer work together.

Biggie's Shirt, New Allegations

One of the more disturbing claims connects the alleged assault to Biggie's personal belongings. The plaintiff previously accused Combs of masturbating into a shirt once owned by the late rapper and throwing it at him during the same general timeframe.

He also claims Wallace and others lured him under the guise of business opportunities, only to deliver him into a predatory situation. Wallace allegedly helped transport the accuser back home after the encounter, where the plaintiff says Diddy's team collected humiliating material from the incident.

In a separate alleged meeting, Combs reportedly told the accuser he would "f**k the s**t out of him" before grabbing his genitals.

Combs' Legal Team Responds

This new lawsuit, is one of a number of civil suits that have been slapped on Combs in recent months. Though he was acquitted this year on federal trafficking and RICO counts, the music mogul has not managed to shed those legal troubles. Multiple accusers have emerged with allegations of sexual misconduct, coercion and intimidation, describing a pattern of abuse going back decades.

"Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone," Combs' legal team told TMZ,

They said the criminal verdict "proves what we have been saying all along," and described the continued lawsuits as "false accusations – no matter how heinous and uncorroborated."

The anonymous plaintiff is seeking damages from all named parties, including Wallace. As of now, Wallace and representatives of Biggie's estate have not responded publicly.

Combs is currently facing a growing number of civil cases in the wake of his mixed criminal verdict.