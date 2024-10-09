JoJo Siwa Makes a Bold Beyoncé Joke Amid Diddy Drama

JoJo Siwa knows how to leave an impression when giving a speech.

The actor and singer appeared at the Industry Dance Awards where she jokingly thanked Beyoncé amid ongoing conspiracies about her and her speculated connection to Diddy's scandal.

"I also have to say thank you to Beyoncé, just thought we would keep the dance community safe. Beyoncé, you've got great music. We all love to dance to it. We all love you. Someone had to... and I will be the someone," Siwa said.

JoJo Siwa jokingly thanks Beyoncé at the Industry Dance Awards:



"I also have to say thank you to Beyoncé just so that we can keep the dance community safe."

Siwa's joke comes after social media users have recently began sarcastically thanking Beyoncé for random things after conspiracy theorists ran wild with claims about artists in the music industry previously giving Beyoncé credit at different industry events out of fear her husband, Jay-Z, could take action against them.

The Tab also reports that rumored audio from Beyoncé was released in which she said she had "no idea about the crazy things that were occurring" at Diddy's parties.

However, it is important to note that these rumors have not been substantiated in any way and Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not been formally connected whatsoever to the Diddy case.

That has not stopped other celebrities from speculating on the couple's connection to Diddy, however.

Piers Morgan issued an apology to the power couple after airing unsubstantiated claims against the couple from blogger Jaguar Wright. The Piers Morgan Uncensored interview had Wright on where she discussed the claims of sex trafficking against Diddy and has since been edited on the request of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's lawyers, USA Today reports.

During her time on the show, Wright used her time to launch unsubstantiated claims against the couple.

Jaguar Wright was on Piers Morgan Uncensored last night injecting akina Diddy. Crazy how she just started appearing on this underground podcast in 2022 and now she’s gone international.



For those who don’t know her, she did the hook on Jay Z’s “Song Cry” which was the break-up… pic.twitter.com/ybBubD5RdB — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) October 3, 2024

After the interview aired, Morgan gave an apology.

"Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves. But now they have," he said.

Morgan said the couple's lawyers shared the claims were "totally false and have no basis in fact." He went on to reveal that his show was complying with a legal request to remove controversial parts of the interview.

"Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called 'Uncensored,' but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé," he added.

"That's the thing about platforms: The reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear. That's why we invited her on to be interviewed," Morgan furthered.

Beyoncé & Jayz's lawyers reached out to Piers Morgan. Haters please be quiet now.

Wright has not spoken on the matter since the interview.