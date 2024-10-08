Beyoncé Shares Rare Pics With Jay-Z and Cher But Gets Roasted for Her Diddy Association

Beyoncé is being dragged into the Diddy scandal.

In a post to her Instagram account on October 8, Beyoncé shared a series of pictures from a Sir Davis event that she attended with her husband Jay-Z. Some of the pictures see her pose with other famous faces like Cher and one shows a cigar in her hand.

However, the comments section is flooded with people referencing Diddy.

"Thank you beyonce you're the best of the best (i'm terrified)," wrote one person.

"Beyonce you're the best of 'em all (please spare me)," shared someone else.

While nothing has been linked between Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Diddy, that did not stop people on TikTok from trying to form a connection between them.

Additionally, The Tab reports that rumored audio from Beyoncé was released in which she said she had "no idea about the crazy things that were occurring" at Diddy's parties. However, there is no evidence that this clip is real and her team has not spoken on the matter.

Elsewhere in her comments section, people kept posting the phrase "she knows" in reference to what a viral TikTok mentions about J. Cole's song "She Knows" and it referencing several other celebrities who have died under what some deem mysterious circumstances. "Rest in peace to Aaliyah / Rest in peace to Left Eye/ Michael Jackson, I'll see ya," J. Cole raps on the song. All of them died on the 25th of a month, with speculation that this was not coincidental and that their deaths were somehow orchestrated.

However, it is important to note that these rumors have not been substantiated in any way and Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not been formally connected whatsoever to the Diddy case.

Diddy is currently behind bars and has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.