Diddy's Kids and Mother Heckled as They Support Him During First Court Appearance

Diddy's mother and his children came out to support him at his court date, but they got a less than warm response.

His mother, Janice Combs, appeared to be somber in the video captured of the event. She wore oversized glasses and a fur coat for her son's hearing. She kept her head down on her way into the courthouse.

"Janice, your son is a predator. Your son is a predator and he deserves to be locked up," one person in the crowd shouted at her.

Diddy's daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star, also made an appearance to support their father amid his legal struggles. They entered the hearing just minutes before it was set to begin.

Jessie James and D'Lila Star kept quiet despite them being pestered for a comment about their father's case. The girls were instructed by their guardian to 'stick together.'

During Diddy's court appearance he was offered a trial date of May 5, 2025. He could also be facing additional charges in the future, according to the Associated Press.

Previously, Janice slammed the "public lynching" of her son as she blasted the accusations leveled against him as "lies."

"These lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice," Diddy's mom said in a statement.

"These individuals saw how quickly my son's civil legal team settled his ex-girlfriend's lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son. It is important to recognize that none of us, regardless of our status, are immune to fear or mistakes. Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him," she continued.

"The worst part of this ordeal is watching my beloved son be stripped of his dignity, not for what he did, but for what people choose to believe about him," Janice's statement furthered.

Diddy is facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering from his September 16 arrest. However, in the time since his arrest, more than 120 victims have come forward with new allegations against Diddy. He has maintained his innocence the whole time.