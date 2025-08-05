Taylor Swift Gets Travis Kelce's Quiet Support as He Calls Trump's Comments 'Ridiculous': 'He Will Let It Slip By for Now'

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, is privately backing the singer after former President Donald Trump mocked her in a Truth Social post.

On Monday, Trump described Swift as "no longer hot" and accused her of being "woke," part of a longer rant comparing her to actress Sydney Sweeney. The post reignited Trump's ongoing public criticism of Swift, which dates back several years.

Although Kelce has not addressed Trump directly, a source told the Daily Mail the Kansas City Chiefs tight end finds the situation "ridiculous" and plans to "let it slip by for now."

Kelce Keeping Quiet Publicly

Kelce has generally avoided political commentary. Still, in the wake of Trump's latest attack, he is offering Swift his full support behind closed doors.

"Taylor knows exactly how Travis feels about this situation," the source said. "They are on the same page."

Kelce reportedly "doesn't want to extend the conversation and give it any substance" and has chosen not to make any public statements, partly due to the political leanings of his team and its ownership.

Some of Kelce's team guys, like the thrower Patrick Mahomes and boot man Harrison Butker, back Trump. Chiefs boss Clark Hunt and his family gave close to $900,000 to the right-wing in the past years.

"He just doesn't want to make it more of a thing than it needs to be," the source said.

Trump's Longstanding Feud With Swift

Donald Trump says that his posts are the reason that “woke singer” Taylor Swift is “no longer hot”:



“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney! […] Just look at… pic.twitter.com/wLmw66OUZT — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2025

Trump's post on Monday compared Swift to Sweeney, whose recent American Eagle ad drew political attention. He praised Sweeney as having the "hottest ad out there" and called her a "registered Republican."

In the same post, he attacked Swift again, writing, "Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was... she was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

The post followed earlier messages where Trump claimed he "hated" Swift and suggested her popularity had declined since his criticism.

Swift has spoken out before against Trump, saying he fueled "white supremacy and racism" in 2020. She also backed Democratic people in 2020 and 2024, and was with Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Even with the open hits, Kelce is not seen to hit back right away. According to the source, "He is supporting her with continued love and respect" but believes "if anyone is going to say anything about it, he'd like her to sound off on it if need be."