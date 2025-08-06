Miley Cyrus' 'Weird' New Mouth on Magazine Cover Sparks Surgery Rumors : 'What Happened to Her Teeth?'

Miley Cyrus making headlines again, not just for stripping off on the front of Perfect magazine but for fueling a frenzy of speculation about alterations to her looks—specifically her lips and facial structure.

The 32-year-old actress and singer went topless for the August cover, photographed by Paolo Roversi and Lynette Garland.

Bob Recine styled Cyrus's wet, curly locks and piercing stare drew notice—but it was her partly opened mouth and distended teeth that rapidly became the main event online.

While the photo was obviously meant to be controversial, fans were more preoccupied with what they thought were enormous alterations in her face.

Numerous fans speculated the "Flowers" singer could have had cosmetic work done, such as buccal fat removal and dental veneers.

"She messed up doing her teeth and can't close her mouth!" one social media user wrote.

Another repeated the same sentiment: I don't have anything against Miley but damn what did she do to her mouth and her teeth area.

It looks so weird. She used to look so beautiful and somehow she changed her whole mouth teeth area and looks really strange.

Does anybody know if she had some kind of jaw surgery or new teeth that are too big for her mouth???"

Other readers chimed in, referencing popular facial treatments: "Buccal fat removal + HUGE veneers," one person asserted.

Another wrote, "Whoever invented buccal fat removal should go to jail."

Buccal fat removal is a beauty treatment that helps to slenderize the cheeks by removing fat from the bottom of the face, creating a more sculpted appearance.

Johns Hopkins Medicine reports it's an elective procedure that highlights cheekbones and jawline.

The same has been spouted by other celebrities, such as Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Not everyone responded negatively, however. One fan came to Cyrus's defense, speculating her facial shift may be due to nothing more than aging:

"Her lips and teeth resemble her mother, she's not 18 anymore. She's in her 30s," the fan commented, likening Cyrus to her mother, Tish Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus has not commented on the rumors about her appearance publicly. Although she has been under criticism for her changing image for years, the artist has kept her eye on her music and artistry, most recently with her hit single "Flowers."

Despite the controversy, the Perfect magazine cover succeeded in drawing public attention—both for its boldness and the ongoing conversation about beauty standards, cosmetic procedures, and celebrity scrutiny in the social media age.