Why Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano Ended Their Engagement — In Their Own Words

Blac Chyna reveals that her breakup with fiancé Derrick Milano was a mutual and positive move, founded on self-improvement and spiritual guidance, rather than infidelity or disagreement.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, Chyna, who was engaged to the Grammy-winning songwriter earlier this year, spoke candidly about their split, which they quietly disclosed last month.

"Good. I'm great," she replied when asked how she's been managing since the breakup.

"It was mutual and I feel like sometimes in life, people try to hold on to certain things, but I'm going in a different direction than Derrick.

Like, we're both doing our own things. Nothing happened. Nobody cheated. I just really need to focus on myself and my kids and my spirituality and everything that comes with that."

Chyna, whose given name is Angela White, stressed that the breakup was done in a mature and loving manner.

"I feel like it's really healthy too—sometimes people stay in relationships too long, and then that's toxic, and then you start to grow this hatred towards the next person when it shouldn't be that way," she said.

"And, also too, me and Derrick was friends before. It's a very healthy breakup."

The ex-couple's engagement was announced for the first time earlier this year and attracted a lot of attention, with both parties enjoying robust followings in the entertainment and music industries.

Chyna further stated that although she is not actively looking for a new relationship, she has not completely eliminated the possibility of love.

"I do believe my soulmate is out there and I believe that I already met them," she said.

"It's not like I'm moving on. You know how sometimes they say you're soulmate, you've been around them and you've seen them and you just don't know. That's what I'm going off of. I'm not interested in meeting nobody new."

Fans welcomed the response when The Shade Room shared an interview clip to Instagram.

A fan commented, "Normalize breaking off engagements to save you from divorce! Happy for you twin."

And another added, "He was still partying and drinking, and his views didn't align with her at the time. She loved him and he seems to be a good guy, but just not what she was looking for."

Blac Chyna initially addressed the breakup in a heartfelt statement on Instagram last month, writing:

"After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement.

We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we both believe that God's guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys.

May we find peace and fulfillment in His divine will, trusting that His plan is greater than our own."

While both are traveling their respective ways, Chyna insists she is still concentrated on self-care, parenting, and spirituality.