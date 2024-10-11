Does Charli XCX's Star-Studded 'Brat' Remix Album Meet the Hype?

Charli XCX has officially released her highly anticipated Brat remix album, Brat And It's Completely Different But Also Still Brat. Fans have eagerly anticipated the drop, following the UK artist's announcement of its star-studded features. An intimate crowd was able to get a taste of what was to come during an outside listening event in upstate New York this past Thursday, as the fall backdrop officially declared the Brat Autumn season.

Charli xcx has declared ‘brat autumn’ during the live listening party 💚🍂 pic.twitter.com/0AjH5LaFy8 — xcx source (@xcxsource) October 10, 2024

The 16-track project boasts guest spots from artists like Tinashe, Ariana Grande, Troye Sivan, and Bon Iver, amongst many more. It also spotlights previous features like the ultra-successful "Guess featuring Billie Eilish," which has garnered over 250 million streams on Spotify.

Grande's feature on "Sympathy is a knife" cleverly addresses recent discourse about her changes in appearance, while bb trickz adds a deep house pulse to the fan-favorite "Club classics." Caroline Polacheck's feature has also been a topic of conversation, adding an emotional edge to "Everything is romantic." Charli XCX was also able to collaborate with her fiancé, The 1975 drummer George Daniel, on the ballad "I might say something stupid."

Listeners have taken to social media to share their reactions, proclaiming which features stand out as their favorite. Some claim its superiority to the original Brat, while others found the project to be a miss. Ultimately, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

If BRAT is meant to capture the experience of a raucous night out the remix album is definitely the wistful moment when the party ends and you’re on the way home lamenting going back to real life — Romeo S (Reloaded) 🇩🇴🥇 (@PaIIahAbdul) October 11, 2024

AS EXPECTED, ARIANA ON THE SYMPATHY IS A KNIFE REMIX CLEARED !! pic.twitter.com/7gtyXQTBT1 — finn! ☆ #teamnehellenia (@ITF0LL0WSME) October 11, 2024

Me 3 seconds after brat remix album came out pic.twitter.com/ESQ1e9OdMJ — Leaky vape (@thriftedjuul) October 11, 2024

Brat And It's Completely Different But Also Still Brat aims to extend Brat's legacy, which stands as one of the most culturally significant albums in recent pop history. Though Charlie XCX has been nominated for 13 GRAMMY awards previously, critics anticipate the bravery in breaking traditional industry norms may reward her with her first win.

The songstress is currently touring the album alongside Troye Sivan on the "Sweat Tour," concluding October 23rd in Seattle, WA.