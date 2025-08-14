Diana Ross Bows Out of Royal Caribbean Cruise Appearance Citing 'Unforeseen Circumstances

Music legend Diana Ross will no longer take part in the upcoming showcase cruise for Royal Caribbean's "Star of the Seas," just days before the event was set to begin.

The 81-year-old singer had been scheduled to appear as the ship's Godmother during the special three-day sailing beginning August 20.

A representative for Ross confirmed the cancellation, stating that "due to unforeseen circumstances, Diana Ross will be unable to appear."

According to ENews, Royal Caribbean also addressed the change in a public statement released on August 13: "We are disappointed that Diana Ross is unable to join us to be Godmother of Star of the Seas. We look forward to announcing our new Godmother soon."

Ross was named Godmother of the new Icon Class ship in June, a title that traditionally symbolizes a blessing for the vessel and its crew.

She was expected to officially welcome the ship with a ceremony at sea during its journey departing from Port Canaveral, with a featured stop at Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Ross Prioritizes Health, Skips Star of the Seas Celebration

The cruise was meant to be a joyful event, with Ross previously sharing how excited she was to include her family.

"The family has been invited and all the grandkids," she told People earlier this summer. "That's really what this ship is all about: joy and family fun."

Ross's withdrawal comes shortly after she completed a successful arena tour in the United Kingdom this July.

She is now preparing to kick off the US leg of her "Beautiful Love" tour on August 16 in Saratoga, California.

While fans may be disappointed by the last-minute change, Ross's focus on her well-being remains clear.

"Health and well-being are important to me," she said in a recent interview. "My family is everything to me."

She also shared a bit of her personal routine, noting she enjoys swimming, eating healthy—though she admitted she still treats herself to Häagen-Dazs ice cream—and making sure she gets enough sleep.

"Star of the Seas" is Royal Caribbean's newest and most advanced ship, featuring over 40 places to eat and drink, exciting waterslides, and multiple pools. The cruise line promotes it as offering "adventures for all ages."

While no replacement for Ross has been named yet, Royal Caribbean says an announcement is coming soon.