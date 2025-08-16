Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant Accused Of Affair With Brandon Blackstock During Her Marriage

Kelly Clarkson's former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, is accused of having an affair with the singer's late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, during her own marriage. The alleged relationship surfaced again following Blackstock's death from cancer earlier this month.

Sources told Page Six that Jones's then-husband, musician Greg LaPoint, learned of the affair in the summer of 2023. He "got screwed over" when the fling began while they were still married, the insider said.

Jones filed divorce papers on July 13, 2023, court papers show, naming "irreconcilable differences" as the cause. She noted the marriage broke in January. Yet, in that month, LaPoint put up a photo of them both happy on a walk.

The split became official in February 2024.

On his Instagram, a post from September 2022 marked their first wedding anniversary. "It's hard to believe it's been a year since we said, 'I do,'" he wrote at the time.

"I cannot imagine a world without you by my side, a partner who is as real as they come. A lover, cuddler, and sure spitfire. I am forever grateful I get to call you my wife."

Blackstock's Relationship Timeline

Multiple sources said Blackstock's relationship with Jones began well after his marriage to Clarkson ended. The two finalized their divorce in 2022 after a contentious split. Clarkson was awarded primary custody of their two children.

Fans became aware of Jones's involvement with Blackstock after his obituary described her as his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business." It noted that the pair had worked together on Headwaters Livestock Auction and The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana. Public records place Jones at Blackstock's Montana home as of April 2024.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jones worked for Clarkson from 2018 to 2022, managing her schedule during a period of marital strain. She later served as Blackstock's executive assistant.

Clarkson Focused on Children After Loss

A source told Page Six that Clarkson never publicly addressed the affair but privately viewed the relationship as "the icing on the cake of the disappointment." Despite the history, she maintained that her children's bond with their father was important.

Blackstock's death has left Clarkson focused on supporting her children through grief. "Kelly's biggest fear during the divorce was that her kids would grow up feeling distant from their father," the source said. "She's devastated for them."

The insider added, "Brandon didn't turn out to be the best husband for her or the best person to try to separate from easily or amicably, but he was always a very good dad who adored his kids. She will grieve that particular loss forever."

Clarkson has canceled the remaining August dates of her Las Vegas residency to spend time with her children.