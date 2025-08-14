Taylor Swift Could Turn Las Vegas Into Home for 'The Life of a Showgirl' Era Shows

Taylor Swift may bring her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," to Las Vegas, with talks about a possible residency at Sphere.

A source told The US Sun that the singer's team has been discussing the idea for months.

"Taylor's team has been talking about Vegas gigs in private for a while, including at a dinner a few months back in Nashville with other music managers," the source said.

"They are seeing what would work for the new album and have specifically been eyeing up concerts at Sphere."

"Nothing is confirmed yet, but they are discussing logistics and which venue could work best."

The insider added, "Given how unique Sphere is from a production perspective, fans will no doubt be foaming at the mouth to see how Taylor could potentially use the venue."

"There's nothing like it in the world. U2 and the Backstreet Boys have already shown what's possible, but Taylor would take things to the next level. Generally speaking, a mini Vegas run wouldn't be bad for her."

"Touring is exhausting, and staying in one place for a bit would be a lot easier."

And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/rIaG2Ezo7Z



Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift

📸: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott pic.twitter.com/QRzLbLpnUS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 13, 2025

Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album Artwork Outfits Are Fit for a Vegas Stage

Swift revealed the cover and artwork for her 12th album on Wednesday at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast show. Per Page Six, styled by longtime collaborator Joseph Cassell Falconer and photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the images feature showgirl-inspired costumes.

One photo shows her partially submerged in water wearing a crystal-embellished Area dress and diamond bangle by Zydo Italy. Other shots include a feathered headdress and a bejeweled bra top with briefs and marabou boa.

A standout shows Swift perched on a chair in a ruby-colored crystallized bodysuit and opera gloves, recalling her "Vigilante S**t" sequence from the "Eras" Tour. The Blonds, a New York-based design duo, created several of the looks, including a sparkling headpiece and feathered costume.

The source said the album imagery aligns with the potential Vegas residency. The insider noted how fans are going to see how the visuals and costumes could translate into a full Sin City spectacle.

Fans on X responded immediately to the podcast reveal of the album title.

One posted, "If Taylor Swift doesn't do a 'The Life of a Showgirl' residency at Sphere, we riot."

Another said, "TS will sign the biggest Vegas residency of all time, leading 'life of a showgirl' ticket sales to single-handedly save Las Vegas."