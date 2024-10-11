Taylor Swift's Potential 'Happy Gilmore 2' Cameo: Will She Join Travis Kelce in Adam Sandler's Sequel?

Adam Sandler has reportedly invited Taylor Swift to make a cameo in "Happy Gilmore 2."

There is excitement at the thought of the 14-time Grammy winner joining the sequel to the beloved 1996 comedy.

Sources have confirmed that Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has already joined and started filming for his role in the movie in New Jersey. The athlete's involvement in this project marks a significant milestone as he ventures into Hollywood after starring in Ryan Murphy's "Grotesquerie."

The unexpected twist unfolded as Sandler's team reached out to Swift with a proposal for a guest appearance in the movie. Initially, the "Cruel Summer" singer was under the impression that it was all in good fun.

An insider who spoke to The Sun said, "She started laughing when she was first told about the idea."

But Sandler's team is reportedly determined to have Swift on board for the sequel.

Although Swift has not made an official announcement yet, insiders reveal her enthusiasm for her boyfriend's part in the movie.

The couple has long admired Sandler's work, particularly enjoying the classic "Happy Gilmore" on multiple occasions.

"The idea of appearing in a film together sounds like a funny experience," the source mentioned, with Swift reportedly contemplating the opportunity.

The decision on whether Swift will accept the cameo remains uncertain.

However, if she decides to take part, fans can anticipate a memorable moment, even if her appearance lasts only half a minute.

"It would be hilarious. And Taylor knows how much this means to Travis. His acting career is something he really wants to pursue."

If the "Fortnight" singer accepts the role, it wouldn't be the first time she would be acting.

From her surprise role in "Hannah Montana: The Movie," where she performed "Crazier," to voicing the character Audrey in "The Lorax," the pop sensation has explored various roles.

Her acting debut on TV came with a guest appearance on "CSI" in 2009, followed by her part in the "Valentine's Day ensemble cast."

Swift's serious acting side appeared in "The Giver", and she also starred in the movie adaptation of "Cats." Most recently, she directed "All Too Well: The Short Film" and appeared in "Amsterdam."