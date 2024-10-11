Is Taylor Swift's Miami Concert Cancelled Due to Hurricane Milton? Swifties Face Criticism for Trivial Concern

With Hurricane Milton on the horizon, countless residents in Florida are preparing for its expected landfall this Wednesday.

There are concerns among experts that this impending natural disaster could surpass any previous crises the Sunshine State has encountered.

While the hurricane has everyone on edge, Taylor Swift fans based in Florida are wishing that the "Eras Tour" will not be canceled because they did not "go through an entire ticketmaster battle for this to happen."

The 34-year-old Grammy winner is set to take the stage for three shows in Miami from October 18 to October 20, 2024.

Other Swifties have taken to social meida platforms to voice their concerns regarding the potential impact of Hurricane Milton on these scheduled tour dates.

Hurricane Milton is anticipated to unleash winds reaching 180 miles per hour across Florida.

Miami may not be directly in the storm's trajectory but the hurricane is forecasted to cause major travel disturbances and infrastructural damage across the state in its wake.

It might pose challenges for Swift and her fans attending the concerts, potentially leading to the shows' cancellation.

Despite individuals taking precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones, Swifties have voiced worries about the possibility of the "Eras Tour" being cancelled or missing out on attending the shows, which made other Swifties furious for worrying about the cancellations instead of lives.

According to @wildjoy13, "Florida is more than the next stop on The Eras Tour. People LIVE here. I'm sick with anxiety. My dogs are shaking. My patio roof might be damaged? And we don't have the worst of it. PLEASE let us get through this hurricane before you start worrying about a concert."

some people on this app are actually just so inconsiderate. between the eras tour miami getting cancelled conversation and gracie’s shows being rescheduled u guys have shown u literally don’t care about ANYONE but yourselves and it’s not ok — maria ౨ৎ (@scardofmyguitar) October 8, 2024

A Swiftie from Tampa, eagerly anticipating next week's concerts, took a stand to address the concerns of her fellow fans.

@swiftsdiehard said, "Tampa resident with tickets to the miami eras tour here. my city is about to be absolutely destroyed, we had no choice but to evacuate and we already lost EVERYTHING in hurricane helene last week. The eras tour is the last thing on my mind, and you should prioritize fan's safety."

Swifties are also receiving criticism for prioritizing concert concerns over more pressing matters of life and safety.

"miami is nowhere near the path of that hurricane and florida natives are worried about losing their homes right now. please shut the f up about the eras tour show that ur flying out for in 2 weeks," @sulliontour added.

IN FACT eras tour miami shouldn’t even be part of the conversation. a category 5 hurricane is hitting. people might lose literally everything they have. that’s what we should be worried about and making sure we provide support and help to those affected. not a concert. — maria ౨ৎ (@scardofmyguitar) October 8, 2024

Amid discussions among fans regarding the status of the Miami tour stop, contrasting opinions emerged. Some questioned if the event would proceed as planned, while others emphasized that the people of Florida are preoccupied with more pressing concerns, bracing themselves for the impending storm.

@Jujucinematicu wrote, "Respectfully to those from out of state nervous about eras getting cancelled due to a hurricane: you sound incredibly tone deaf when people here are more scared about losing their homes, it feels kind of insensitive to be tweeting about eras in relation to the hurricane rn."

people are allowed to be afraid & upset that eras tour miami could be cancelled. it’s not insensitive. they’re not saying it’s more important than destruction that may happen. but they’ve been looking forward to this for months. it’s the tour of a lifetime. & they’ve spent a lot… pic.twitter.com/BKuNZT8S6k — courtenay 🪶🤍 SAW LIV & CHAPPELL DO HOT TO GO (@svviftlet) October 6, 2024

As of this writing, there's no announcement that Swift's "Eras Tour" shows in Florida has been canceled.

However, she did recently make a generous contribution to support relief efforts. The "Lover" singer donated $5 million to Feeding America, an organization that operates food banks nationwide.