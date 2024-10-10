Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation of $5 Million to 'Feeding America' For Hurricane Relief Efforts

A donation of $5 million was made by music icon Taylor Swift to aid the Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts.

The huge donation was sent to "Feeding America," as earlier this October, the Southeastern States in the US was affected by Helene's landfall, NME reported Thursday. The storm impacted cities including Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina.

Hurricane Milton followed suit with its arrival in Florida on October 9, as the storm was even considered by President Joe Biden as the "storm of the century." As a relief aid acknowledgment, Feeding America uploaded a post announcing Taylor Swift's donation of $5 million.

The non-profit organization expressed gratitude to the "All Too Well" songstress. Feeding America captioned that the contribution will help affected communities to rebuild and recover. The donation would also provide food, water, supplies, and other essentials for the people impacted by the destructive hurricanes.

"Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need," it added.