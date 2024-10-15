Diddy Faces 6 Additional Sexual Assault Lawsuits, 1 Reportedly Underage At the Time

The ongoing case of Sean "Diddy" Combs has received an update.

In a new development by Rolling Stone on October 14, Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee has filed his first complaint against Combs on behalf of Jane Doe. Buzbee added that there are six new complaints taking place this week. The lawsuits represented two women and four men.

It was alleged that Jane Doe was raped by the music mogul in 2004, at a Manhattan Marriott hotel.

The unnamed plaintiff alleged that she had met Combs during a photoshoot promoting the rapper's musical act Da Band, which occurred back in her time as a 19-year-old college student.

The plaintiff stated that she and a friend received an invitation to an afterparty, but was asked to stop by the hotel he's staying in. The complaint shared that someone from Combs' group had grabbed them and taken them to a room.

The lawsuit also claimed that Combs had ignored her resistance and threatened her with violence, before forcing himself on her.

BBC also reported that one of the accusers stated that he was 16 years old at the time of the abuse. According to the lawsuit, the accuser had attended one of Combs' parties in 1998.

It was stated that he had seen many celebrities on the occasion and eventually ran into Combs on the way to the bathroom. During their conversation regarding the music industry, Combs suddenly ordered the victim to undress.

The outlet also shared that Combs' lawyers have strongly denied the accusations.