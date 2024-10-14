Diddy's Son Celebrates in Style Days After Attending Court Hearing: 'Like Father Like Son'

Just two days after Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent court appearance, his son Christian "King" Combs was seen out and about, letting loose for the night.

A video shared on Instagram shows the 26-year-old hitting the dance floor with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, as they made the most of a lively club atmosphere.

Christian was captured on film expressing his admiration for his partner, claiming to have found the "baddest" girl in the world while their friends joyfully danced around them.

In another clip, Christian is seen pouring a shot into Raven's mouth, adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening.

The comments' section had a field day with their quips, with one person saying, "I ain't drinking nothing a Combs got."

Another one wrote, "She going to come out 5 years later with a book."

"As a lawyer, I would tell him to sit his silly azz down away from cameras so the public can think he was distraught about his daddy, so they can look less menacing and guilty," a third person suggested.

"The imaginary of Diddy son feeding any women a shot like this is wild... like father like son.." according to a fourth.

News of Christian partying comes after a Manhattan court session that took place on October 10, and Diddy and six of his seven children were all present.

The court decided on a trial start date of May 5, 2025, following the music mogul's arrest on September 16.

Following the end of the hearing, Diddy was seen in "tan prison attire," and was spotted affectionately blowing kisses to his family. He was later escorted out through a side exit by the US Marshals Service.

A newly surfaced document also claims that Christian and his brother Justin were seen being restrained with handcuffs with "excessive force" during the raids in their dad's home back in March.

Per Diddy's lawyer, "The agents used excessive force against Mr. Combs' children - who were in his home, doing nothing wrong. One agent held a semi-automatic rifle to the head of Christian Combs, even though he was visibly complying with the agents' demands."

"The agents then handcuffed Christian and Justin inside their house and then marched them to the front yard of the house where news cameras and the Fox 11 helicopter- all invited by authorities- were waiting to get salacious footage."

The rapper's legal team also claimed that law enforcement officers paraded the accused brothers in handcuffs before the press, only to return them to the residence still in restraints before releasing them.

"Another agent had a semi-automatic rifle with a laster site trained, and the orange dot visible, on the middle of the chest of Justin Combs. Like his brother, Justin was also complying with agents' demands."

Diddy, who is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting prostitution in New York City, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center after three failed attempts to post bail.