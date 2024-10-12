Diddy's 'Freak Off' Party Protocols Include Masked Guests, Male Escorts, Heavy Substance Abuse

In the exclusive gatherings organized by Sean "Diddy" Combs, known as the "freak off" parties, strict rules were reportedly in place.

During a legal dispute, Cassie Ventura made claims against her ex-boyfriend, alleging that he coerced her into engaging in sexual activities with male escorts at these infamous parties. It was reported that she had been directed to browse through different online platforms and escort agencies in search of male companions to participate in Diddy's freak offs.

While Diddy and Cassie resolved the case, which involved accusations of assault and involvement in sex trafficking last year, details of these freak offs are coming to light once again due to the former's recent arrest on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to documents obtained by Court House News, on the first every freak off, Diddy engaged a man and took him to his home in Los Angeles.

One of the rules in these parties reportedly includes consuming a lot of substances while wearing masquerade masks, with Diddy making instructions to Cassie or the female attendees to engage in intimate activities with the male escort while Diddy observed.

The Bad Boy Records mogul also gave specific directives for their actions, and per the lawsuit, "the entire encounter lasted multiple days."

In the routine of their encounters, Diddy consistently provided Cassie and the male escort with generous quantities of drugs. The "You & Me" singer indulged in different substances and a lot of alcohol during these encounters, enabling her to detach herself from the horrifying situations. In the lawsuit, drugs were given to "keep the victims obedient and compliant."

Cassie and other attendees also reportedly receive IV fluids in the aftermath of each freak off to help in recuperating from the overwhelming substances.

These freak offs would reportedly be held at "Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle, L'ermitage Beverly Hills, The London Hotel in Los Angeles, the Inter-Continental Century City, the InterContinental Atlanta, the InterContinental New York City, The One Hotel in New York and in Miami, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York and in Miami, the Fontainebleau in Miami, the Beverly Hills Hotel, and Shutters on the Beach in Los Angeles."

In addition, Cassie claimed that she had to wear lingerie and white nail polish to stand out against the skin of the Black male escorts he enlisted for intimate encounters.

Diddy also reportedly directed Cassie to douse herself in baby oil and encouraged explicit dialogue between her and the male escorts present.

Following a series of legal actions filed against him over the past year, Diddy was taken into custody in September 2024 for allegations dating back to his peak years as a prominent producer in the 1990s and 2000s.