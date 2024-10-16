Diddy's Legal Team Demands Anonymous Accusers Be Named

Diddy's legal team is now asking that the anonymous accusers in his federal case be revealed.

The rap mogul's lawyers are arguing that by revealing the anonymous accusers, they will be able to launch an appropriate investigation against the claims against Diddy.

According to the Associated Press, Diddy's attorneys argued to Judge Arun Subramanian in New York that their client's chances at a "fair trial" could be hindered if they do not have access to the accusers in order to battle the numerous allegations against Diddy.

Complex obtained a letter from Diddy'a lawyers where his team claims that the "false inflammatory statements" made against Diddy "has had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants, spanning from the false to outright absurd."

The letter then claims lawyer who held a press conference and brought the additional 120 cases against Diddy was a "publicity stunt." Additionally, it claims that previous lawsuits brought against Diddy "have already been discredited but only after irreparably damaging Mr. Combs' character and reputation."

"If left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven't already," the letter concludes.

Diddy's reps have not responded for comment at this time.

The rapper is currently facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. Both the racketeering and trafficking charges come with a maximum sentence of life behind bars if convicted. The transportation-related charge could lead to a sentence of up to 10 years.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges leveled against him.