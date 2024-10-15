Diddy Accused of Sexual Assault at Notorious B.I.G.'s 1995 'One More Chance' Music Video Party

More lawsuits are being filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

A recent one involves a woman who was allegedly violently assaulted during a party related to the filming of Notorious B.I.G.'s music video "One More Chance" in New York back in 1995.

Jane Doe found herself led to a secluded bathroom after being summoned by Diddy. She was shocked when the latter initiated physical contact by kissing her, causing "confusion and bewilderment" to her.

Despite Doe's request for him to ease off, she alleges that the Bad Boy Records mogul persisted in his advances with increasing aggression.

According to the lawsuit obtained by AllHipHop, "When Plaintiff attempted to pull away, he violently struck her, slamming her head against the wall and causing her to fall to the floor."

"Disoriented and in pain, Plaintiff tried to escape, but Combs hit her again, making it nearly impossible for her to move. Combs then lifted her dress and raped her vaginally while she lay helpless on the floor. Plaintiff tried to resist, but her injuries and shock left her powerless."

After the alleged incident had ended, Doe recalled how Diddy issued a menacing warning, cautioning her, "You better not tell anyone about this, or you will disappear."

Fearing for her safety, Doe sought refuge in the bathroom, feeling a mix of "shock, fear, and shame," while also enduring "intense pain" from the assault.

Upon exiting the restroom and the party, she kept the incident to herself, concerned about potential repercussions from Combs and his business.

Doe is reportedly asking compensation for bodily harm, mental anguish, psychological damage, stress, embarrassment, physical and emotional distress, disruption in family and social life, and additional suffering.

This is only one of the six new lawsuits against Diddy of sexual abuse that emerged this week in a federal court in Manhattan.

The initial filing is expected to kick off a wave of civil cases set to unfold in the future. Anonymous individuals identified as Jane Doe or John Doe are the plaintiffs behind these legal actions.

Represented by Los Angeles lawyer Andrew Van Arsdale and Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who disclosed he is advocating for over 120 individuals with comparable claims, these lawsuits signal a growing legal challenge for Combs, currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center.