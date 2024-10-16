Diddy Accused of Assaulting Woman with TV Remote, Gang-Raped Her After Tupac Remarks

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused in a federal lawsuit filed by Ashley Parham, alleging that he raped her as a reprisal for her allegations regarding Combs' involvement in the death of the famous rapper Tupac Shakur.

The lawsuit, seeking $50 million, details incidents allegedly occurring in March 2018.

According to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the incident happened after Ashley accused Combs of ordering Tupac's death during a FaceTime chat. The accused rapper allegedly replied with a threat.

The lawsuit stated that Ashley met Pearce Shane, also friends with Combs, at a bar in February 2018. After the FaceTime call with Diddy, Pearce invited her to his home in Orinda, California, under the pretense of needing help with cancer medication.

Upon her arrival, Diddy was already in Pearces' house, waiting for her, and allegedly threatened her with a knife. She alleged that Diddy assaulted her with a TV remote and later gang-raped her with Pearce and two other men.

DailyMail.com provides readers with the lawsuit full of detailed complaints stating that Combs constantly informed Ms. Parham on Instagram that her last minutes of life were lived and nobody would remember her as he was sentencing her to death.

After the alleged assault, Parham claims she attempted to escape but was confronted by Diddy, who expressed surprise at her recovery from what he claimed were powerful drugs he had given her. He allegedly offered her money to state that the encounter was consensual falsely.

When she threatened to report him to the police, he reportedly warned her no one would believe her and threatened her family.

Parham asserts that she reported the incident to local law enforcement but felt too intimidated to name Diddy as her attacker.

The lawsuit also names Diddy's assistant, Kristina Khorram, accusing her of helping to facilitate the assault and threatening Parham afterward.