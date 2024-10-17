Liam Payne's Passing Fuels Harassment of Maya Henry; Ariana Grande Being Blamed for Mac Miller's Death Resurfaces

Following Liam Payne's unexpected death at 31, online discussions have resurfaced involving Ariana Grande and her former boyfriend, Mac Miller, with social media drawing parallels and expressing concerns about a potential cycle repeating itself.

In September 2018, shortly after Miller's death, online bullies began targeting the "thank u next" singer. Negative remarks flooded her social media profile, prompting the swift decision to disable comments briefly after the heartbreaking incident.

A wave of criticism targeted Grande, holding her accountable for the tragedy. Social media platforms like then-Twitter were flooded with harsh remarks and even threats directed towards her.

Some of the comments hurled at Grande during that time included, "Damn you killed the homie," "It's crazy because you really did kill him," "THIS IS YOUR FAULT," and "Ariana Grande literally killed a man."

Many went to defend the pop star at the time, with one person saying, "Ariana did not kill Mac Miller, drugs did. she got out of a toxic relationship and we are not gonna blame her for her ex-boyfriend's way of dealing with a breakup period."

In the wake of Payne's tragic passing on October 16, his former fiancée, Maya Henry, has been flooded with negative comments on her most recent Instagram update.

When one person said that "history is repeating itself" on X for the hate both Grande got and Henry is getting, the majority of the social media users are directing hate towards the original poster because "there was no abuse with [Miller], unlike Henry and Payne's relationship."

Payne and Henry's turbulent relationship, characterized by allegations of excessive communication, had recently been revealed by the latter herself, that she had to file a restraining order against the British singer.

Just a few days ago, Henry reportedly "instructed lawyers to issue a cease and desist letter to the One Direction star after accusing him of repeatedly contacting her."

One of her lawyers also told the Daily Mail, "Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information. She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her.

At this time, that is her only comment on the matter."

@stanbaby212 said on X, "This is sick. People genuinely disgust me.. But this isn't about Ari or Mac right now, let's just pray for his friends and family and sympathize with them during these difficult times.."

remember how the internet blamed ariana for mac’s overdose? it is 2024 let’s not do the same to maya henry. — maya ❤️🖤🍉 (@JIMINSPOGOSTICK) October 16, 2024

@tattoedpov added, "now why would u compare? or bring this up? Delete."

god protect that girl bc i already know ppl are gonna try to blame and bully her even tho she was a victim — suri (@suricidal) October 16, 2024

"Delete this. There's 0 reason to bring up the past or compare two different scenarios. You high key weird as hell," @some1likekefon also wrote.

I’m sending so much love to Maya Henry right now. I hope and pray that shes only supported and that NOBODY EVER makes her feel guilty for speaking her truth and setting herself free from a man who preyed on and abused her. — ALICE NOT IRWIN.💋 (@ASHB00BS) October 16, 2024

In the comments section of Henry's latest post, social media users also came to Henry's defense.

One comment said, "Maya, I am sorry that everybody is blaming you for talking about what you went through please don't let them bring you down you have every right to speak on it."

Another comment wrote, "People blaming her for Liam's death is so stupid. victims are allowed to tell their stories, she couldn't have foreseen this death happening. You all need to grow up."