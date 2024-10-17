Liam Payne had been troubled by his issues with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry before he died Wednesday.

Payne was found dead in Argentina Wednesday after falling from the third floor of his hotel. He was 31.

In the days leading up to his tragic demise, the former One Direction star "was extremely overwhelmed by all of the legal issues" he faced, an unnamed insider told People.

According to the source, these issues were related to Henry, who had her lawyers send Payne a cease and desist letter last week.

The influencer, who was previously engaged to the late singer, accused Payne of allegedly repeatedly contacting her, her friends, and her family following their breakup in 2022, the Daily Mail reported.

Earlier this month, Henry made bombshell allegations against Payne while responding to backlash from his fans for mentioning his name in a recent video.

In her TikTok video, she alleged that the "Strip That Down" hitmaker would use various phone numbers to "blow up" her and her loved ones' phones.

Henry also claimed Payne allegedly preyed on loyal One Direction fans who "won't tell on him."

@mayahenry Replying to @marie anways sorry for the rant but things need to be addressed ♬ original sound - Maya Henry

Henry has not publicly addressed Payne's death.

However, an unnamed source shared some insight into the model's reaction, telling the Daily Mail that she was "in shock."

Payne is survived by his son Bear, 7, whom he shared with his ex Cheryl Cole.