Liam Payne Dead: Harry Styles' Mom Shares Heartbreaking Reaction To Ex-1D Singer's Passing

Harry Styles' mother is mourning Liam Payne's death.

Shortly after Payne's death made headlines Wednesday, Anne Twist took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son's former One Direction co-star.

Styles' mom posted an image of a red broken heart emoji against a black background as well as the message: "Just a boy ... [broken heart emoji]."

Styles and their other former One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson have not publicly addressed Payne's death as of writing.

Payne died Wednesday after he fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where he had been staying during his trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to TMZ.

Buenos Aires police said officers came to the hotel Wednesday afternoon after they received a report about a man acting erratically and was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Two weeks before his passing, Payne revealed on social media that he planned to reconnect with Horan at the latter's show in Argentina on Oct. 2.

At the time, Payne posted a video in which he said he and Horan had "a lot to talk about" and suggested he hoped to clear the air with his former bandmate.

"I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy," Payne said. "No bad vibes or anything like that. But just, we need to talk."

After attending Horan's show, Payne shared on Snapchat a photo of himself with his fellow ex-1D member with the caption: "Reunited."

An investigation has been launched into Payne's death, and an autopsy is underway.

