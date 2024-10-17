Diddy Allegedly Choked Intern, Attacked UCLA Coach in Furious Brawl Over Son's Discipline

Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly unleashed his fury on UCLA employees after discovering the disciplinary actions taken against his son by a football coach back in 2015.

The music mogul, a UCLA strength and conditioning coach named Sal Alosi, another coach, and an intern were involved in a confrontation.

The LA Times reported that the situation happened when Alosi expressed dissatisfaction with the effort of Justin Combs, Diddy's son, during a voluntary summer workout. Alosi instructed the football player to leave the field immediately and not come back.

According to the legal papers, "[Diddy] and his son entered the office and words were exchanged. [Diddy] approached the coach and physically assaulted him causing some minor scratches and tearing his shirt."

Diddy reportedly disregarded the attempts of several training staff members to escort him out. Instead, he targeted an intern, gripping his throat and leaving scratches on his neck.

However, the Bad Boy Records mogul allegedly didn't stop there; he put another coaching staff member in a headlock. The document also revealed that Diddy resorted to using a kettlebell as a weapon and swung it towards the staff members.

According to statements from Diddy's representative at that time, his actions were described as purely defensive, aimed at safeguarding himself and his son.

Diddy's lawyer said, "Two different prosecutorial agencies looked at it and both declined to prosecute. I understand the interest now, but clearly, this did not rise to the level of criminal prosecution."

Justin also supported his dad at the time by writing on social media, "I thank God for having a father that's always there for me. Love you pops."

Following the incident, Diddy was barred from attending his son's football practices due to what he described as a misunderstanding.

In light of the accusations against Diddy, the list of charges against him continues to grow following his arrest. He faces allegations of engaging in racketeering, involvement in transporting for prostitution, and being linked to sex trafficking.