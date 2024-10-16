Diddy-Inspired Halloween Costume Takes the Internet by Storm: 'The Oil Is Crazy!

Diddy's legal troubles have been the subject of headlines as of late. However, the star's exposure has turned him into the latest Halloween trend.

In a video posted to TikTok, one user details a new costume inspired by Diddy meant to be worn this holiday season. The clip shows a man unboxing a Diddy mask. The mask is set against a black backdrop and features the embattled rapper smiling on the front of it.

The kicker comes when the man adds a bottle of baby oil to the costume, a reference to the 1,000 bottles found in Diddy's properties when they were raided by the feds in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

"Baby oil not included," the man in the video said.

The next scene in the clip shows the man wearing the Diddy mask while holding the baby oil before the clip cuts off and ends right there.

People in the comments section of the post could not believe that Diddy's legal troubles have now been turned into a costume.

"The alarm sensor on the oil is crazy," commented one person.

"If I do it imma take it a step further and pull up blasting Mo' money mo problems," joked another.

"Yo this is wild," quipped someone else.

"I need one for my buddy also can you make a R Kelly one!" added another TikTok user.

This is not the first time that Diddy and his baby oil have been the subject of a joke. Earlier this month, Travis Barker and his son, Landon Barker, were the subject of criticism after they posted a video with servers caring out bottles of baby oil for Landon's 21st birthday at Nobu Malibu on October 9.

It was previously reported that Diddy had more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his properties. The attention became so much that his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, spoke to TMZ about the amount of baby oil.

"I don't know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you'd even need 1,000 for. He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?" he said

Costco has since spoken out about the claim and said they do not sell baby oil in their stores.

Diddy is currently behind bars and faces charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to every one of his charges.