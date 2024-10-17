Simon Cowell Criticized Over 'Role' in Liam Payne's Struggles In Wake of Tragic Death: 'We All Know the Truth'

Following the shocking news of Liam Payne's unexpected passing, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts with Simon Cowell.

Authorities reported that they were initially called to a Buenos Aires hotel after receiving complaints about an "aggressive man" who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Upon arrival, they were also informed about a noise that echoed through the hotel's inner courtyard. It led them to the discovery of singer's lifeless body.

In a statement, the director of the city's emergency medical service shared that Payne was immediately transported to the hospital after a fall. Unfortunately, the injuries sustained were deemed "very serious" and "no possibility of resuscitation."

Now, people are going on social media to pay tribute to the British singer, but one person they don't want to do so is Cowell.

Many claim that Cowell contributed to Payne's struggles during the limelight during his One Direction days and even after they disbanded in 2016.

During a conversation with Men's Health Australia in 2019, Payne shared that the fast rise to fame for the band had a disorienting effect, leaving him feeling isolated at times. To go through his emotions, he confessed to frequently resorting to alcohol, characterizing the ordeal as detrimental to his well-being.

"When you're doing hundreds and hundreds of [concerts] and it's the same 22 songs at the same time every single day, even if you're not happy, you've got to go out there," he said.

He went on, "It's almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage and underneath the Disney costume I was pissed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on. I mean it was fun."

"We had an absolute blast but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic," he added.

Responding to a question about his sense of control in challenging situations, the British singer revealed that he has always grappled with this issue.

"I still struggle with it now. I really struggle to say no because I don't like to let people down. It's in my nature," he shared.

My heart is completely torn to shreds right now, I am at an absolute loss for words. If Simon Cowell dare put a statement out on the heart wrenching, tragic loss of my dear and darling friend Liam, he would be a fool. We all know the truth… and I’ll be sure it all comes out.… — Katie Waissel (@katiewaissel24) October 16, 2024

Former "X Factor" star Katie Waissel said on X, "My heart is completely torn to shreds right now, I am at an absolute loss for words. If Simon Cowell dare put a statement out on the heart wrenching, tragic loss of my dear and darling friend Liam, he would be a fool."

She concluded, "We all know the truth... and I'll be sure it all comes out. #justiceforliam."

@roxx_rxn also wrote, "mentally preparing myself for the insane levels of pure f****** rage when Simon f***a** Cowell will post his sincere condolences."

@dedaahh tweeted, "big f*** you to simon cowell and tmz and all of the music industry execs that make it a living hell for young performers."

"also a big f**** you to the industry and simon cowell, they didn't deserve to go through everything they experienced at such a young age, people need to stop blaming maya, other victims and people who called him out, look at the bigger picture and the importance of mental health," @dr3apologist wrote.

@surelynotmaya then said, "putting aside all the awful things he did for a second - what those boys had to go through over the last decade is disgusting. everyone saw it. the management and simon cowell should bear the greatest responsibility. i hope they feel f***** guilty for the rest of their lives."

Rip Liam Payne. Such tragic news. I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent. Fame can be very damaging especially in today’s world. Lots of… — Mikey Graham / Boyzone (@MRMIKEYGRAHAM) October 16, 2024

This comes amid boyband Boyzone member Mikey Graham urged record companies to have psychologists for their younger talents.

He said on X, "I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent. Fame can be very damaging especially in today's world. Lots of money. Nobody to help."

Payne was 31 years old.