Liam Payne's Tragic Death Sparks Call for Change in the Music Industry: 'Fame Can Be Very Damaging'

A former member of a popular boyband has spoken out following the untimely death of Liam Payne.

The tragic loss of the ex-One Direction member on October 16, 2024, occurred when he fell from the third story of a hotel in Argentina. He was spending two weeks exploring the country alongside his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

In a recent plea for change within the music industry, Mikey Graham from Boyzone emphasized the need for record labels to provide young artists access to psychologists to support them in going through the challenges of newfound success.

Graham said on his X page, "Rip Liam Payne. Such tragic news. I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent."

"Fame can be very damaging especially in today's world. Lots of money. Nobody to help. Lots of yes people. Nobody honest," he went on.

Reports had indicated that law enforcement had been alerted to a disturbance at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel involving an individual exhibiting aggressive behavior, possibly due to intoxication or substance use.

In the courtyard of the hotel, a discovery was made of a lifeless form and the hotel manager alerted the authorities to the grim finding.

The "Strip That Down" singer is thought to have plummeted from a height of approximately 13 to 14 meters, resulting in severe and fatal injuries.

In recent years, Payne faced a tumultuous life, as disclosed by a source who spoke with Page Six.

"Liam had been cycling through periods of ruinous behavior for a long time."

"He was open about his struggles but tried to downplay them at times. His demons were much worse than he let on," they told the outlet.

During a podcast guesting in 2021, Payne, who shares son Bear with ex Cheryl, shared that he reached a low point and grappled with thoughts of suicide while being part of the band along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. They disbanded in 2016.

Payne also announced to his fans in 2023 that he completed over 100 days in rehab and was living a sober lifestyle.

The former 1D star was only 31.