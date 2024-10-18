Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK Rosé Enjoy Soccer Game In Brazil Following Collab Announcement

Rosé and Bruno Mars have been continuously causing excitement for music fans due to their collaboration announcement and interaction on social media. In a new development, social media sleuths have spotted the two musicians in Brazil.

According to posts on platform X (formerly Twitter) on October 18, fans of both artists couldn't help but be ecstatic by the two's consistent interaction, as they were spotted enjoying a soccer match!

Previously, fans were surprised by the two's "crumbs" on Instagram, when both uploaded posts showing them having fun with a Korean drinking game introduced and taught by the BLACKPINK member.

"The night I taught Bruno how to play a Korean drinking game," the "On the Ground" singer captioned.

Not willing to be left out, Mars playfully commented, "So much fun! Remember when you tried to kiss me? That was weird. Other than that, sick pic!" causing laughter across the internet.

Earlier on October 2, Rosé announced on her Instagram that she would be releasing her first-ever full-length solo album "rosie."

On October 17, Rosé's collaboration with Mars was unveiled. The two singers will be releasing a single called "APT." on October 18. BLINKs were more than proud of Rosé, as she will be having the legendary Bruno Mars for her first official collab!

