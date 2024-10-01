BLACKPINK's Rosé Announces Debut Album 'Rosie'

Rosé is the latest member of BLACKPINK to embark on a solo career.

The music superstar shared on her social media platforms on October 1 that she will be releasing her debut solo album later this year. In a post to her Instagram, she announced her debut album will be called "Rosie" and shared the cover of the project.

"I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all," she wrote.

The cover of the album sees Rosé lying down with blonde curls falling into her face.

Further in the caption, the artist explained that as BLACKPINK wrapped up its year-long Born Pink World Tour, she found herself at a studio session in L.A. It was then that she spent the next year working on music.

"I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost. But with the support of my dear friends and family, my team, and of course my number ones, I am sat here today excited to announce the date of my album release. I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie – is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me," Rosé added.

"And yes, it's a full length album," she concluded.

The album is set to arrive on December 6 via Atlantic Records. Rosie arrives shortly after it was reveled that Rosé had signed with the record label.

"Hi my number ones 👉🏼👈🏼 I am so so excited to announce to you my signing with @atlanticrecords !!!!!! I know you've all waited sooo long for this moment, but i hope you're READY for what's in store for the next few months!! i CANNOTTT wait for you all to hear everything!! so hang on tight!!miss you all dearly," she posted on Instagram.

Rosé's Atlantic Records label-mates include Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

Collaborations for her debut solo album has not been revealed. However, it was previously reported that Lisa and Rosé could be teaming up for new music.