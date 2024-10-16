Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK's Rosé Have a Flirty Exchange: 'Remember When You Tried to Kiss Me?'

Bruno Mars and Rosé of BLACKPINK could have an exciting collaboration in the works.

Hints at possible song between the two of them emerged on Instagram when the pair exchanged a series of comments under a post from Rosé. In the post from the songstress, she shared a picture of herself with Mars.

"The night i taught bruno how to play a korean drinking game," she captioned the post.

Mars then took the time to comment under it.

"So much fun! Remember when you tried to kiss me? That was weird. Other than that sick pic!" he commented.

This led Rosé to fire back with her own comment and that is when she teased that the pair had a song together.

"I'm gonna kill u. Take that back or I'm not releasing the song Bruno," she said.

Mars did not return a comment after this.

The news comes as Rosé is getting ready to embark on a solo career outside of BLACKPINK. Earlier this month, she took to her social media channels to share that she would be releasing her debut solo album later this year.

In a post to her Instagram, she announced her debut album will be called "Rosie" and shared the cover of the project.

"I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all," she wrote.

The album is set to arrive on December 6 via Atlantic Records. Rosie arrives shortly after it was reveled that Rosé had signed with the record label.

Collaborations for her debut solo album has not been revealed. However, it was previously reported that Lisa and Rosé could be teaming up for new music and now it seems as though Mars is in the mix as well.

Mars collaborated with Lady Gaga earlier this year on the hit song "Die With a Smile," which became a top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. So, his possible collaboration with Rosé could mark another big move for the star.