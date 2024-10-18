Jennifer Lopez Sets Sights on New Album with a Dance Banger After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly looking for a new hit song following her split from Ben Affleck.

Several weeks following filing for divorce from Affleck, Lopez is ready to focus on her career, with an insider telling Page Six that she and her team have reached out to songwriters as the "Let's Get Loud" singer wants to have a "big dance hit."

"Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it's big, and critics say it's the old Lopez. She needs a big banger," the insider said.

In pursuit of musical success, the 55-year-old multihyphenate is not only seeking a single song. The source suggested that Lopez is determined to release a complete album.

"She has had an enormous amount of hits and can't accept the last album is the end of her music career," they revealed. "She wants to wash away the stink of 'This is Me Now.'"

Lopez's most recent album, "This Is Me...Now," draws inspiration from her past romance with Affleck. Despite its heartfelt themes, the album did not reach the top 20 charts, entering the Billboard Top 200 at number 38 early this year.

She is also reportedly eyeing a potential Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her performance in the movie "Unstoppable," produced by her ex Affleck and Matt Damon, has made her a serious contender in the upcoming awards season.

The producers are backing her bid for an Oscar, with an insider revealing that she views this as an opportunity to make a statement following her divorce.

"She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise," the insider told the Daily Mail. "She is sensational in [Unstoppable], I saw the movie and wow, she nails it."

In addition to promoting her Oscars bid, Lopez is set to collaborate with Netflix on a new project.

She is slated to headline the upcoming romantic-comedy "Office Romance," where she will share the screen with Brett Goldstein.

The mom-of-two is also gearing up for her role in "Kiss of the Spider Woman," a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical 1993, scheduled for release in 2025.